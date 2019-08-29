College football games altered by storms through the years

Florida State quarterback Chris Rix fumbles as he gets tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive end Baraka Atkins in the second half on Sept. 10, 2004 at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The Hurricanes beat the Seminoles 16-10 in overtime.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - With Hurricane Dorian on a potential path toward Florida, this Saturday's season opener between Florida State and Boise State is very much in doubt.

But such possible disruptions are nothing new for college football teams in the Sunshine State.

Here's a look back at some other doomed matchups through the last few decades that have been impacted by tropical storms and hurricanes.

1998

UCLA at Miami

Eliot Schecter/Allsport Miami running back Edgerrin James runs with the football as the Huricanes upset the third-ranked UCLA Bruins 49-45 at the Orange Bowl, Dec. 5, 1998, in Miami.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 26, the game was canceled because of the threat of Hurricane Georges. However, the schools later agreed to reschedule the game for Dec. 5 in Miami. But there was a different kind of hurricane brewing that day -- one with a capital "H."

Miami running back Edgerrin James rushed for a school-record 299 yards and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just under a minute remaining, as the Hurricanes defeated third-ranked UCLA 49-45 at the Orange Bowl.

The upset spoiled UCLA's bid for a national championship.

2004

Florida State at Miami

Robert Laberge/Getty Images Miami Hurricanes running back Frank Gore runs with the football as Florida State Seminoles linebacker A.J. Nicholson tries to block him. Gore scored the winning touchdown in overtime as Miami won 16-10 at the Orange Bowl, Sept. 10, 2004.

The inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference game for Miami, originally scheduled for Labor Day evening, was postponed four days until Sept. 10 because of Hurricane Frances.

Florida State held a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter when Miami kicker Jon Peattie, who missed two earlier attempts, notched an 18-yard field goal for Miami's first points of the game. The Hurricanes tied the game when quarterback Brock Berlin connected with wide receiver Sinorice Moss on a 30-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left. After recovering a fumble by fourth-year starting quarterback Chris Rix on Florida State's first possession in overtime, the Hurricanes scored two plays later on an 18-yard touchdown run by Frank Gore.

The result was a 16-10 victory against the Seminoles. It was Florida State's sixth straight loss to the Hurricanes and third in 11 months.

2016

Florida at LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Florida's Cece Jefferson celebrates after the Gators stopped the LSU Tigers on fourth down to win 16-10 at Tiger Stadium, Nov. 19, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game was originally supposed to be played Oct. 8 at Florida.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 8 in Gainesville, this pivotal Southeastern Conference was postponed in advance of Hurricane Matthew.

After much back and forth between officials from Florida, LSU and, ultimately, the SEC, the game was moved to Nov. 19 in Baton Rouge.

The game wasn't decided until the final seconds when Florida's defense stuffed LSU running back Derrius Guice on fourth-and-1 at the 1-yard line. The play sealed a 16-10 win for the Gators, clinching the SEC Eastern Division and a berth in the conference title game.

To accommodate the makeup game, Florida had to drop its previously scheduled non-conference game against Presbyterian, leaving the Gators with just five home games. LSU also swapped Florida for its non-conference game against South Alabama. Florida would go on to host the Tigers in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018.

2017

Alcorn State at FIU

John Raoux/AP Florida International head coach Butch Davis walks the sideline during the second half of a game against Central Florida, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. The Panthers lost 61-17.

FIU fans would have to wait a bit longer to see head coach Butch Davis make his home debut.

The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 8 at FIU, was relocated to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, because of the threat of Hurricane Irma.

FIU won 17-10, giving Davis his first victory with the Panthers.

Northern Colorado at Florida

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks passes the football against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium, Sept. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

After losing to Michigan in the opening game of the season, the Gators were originally scheduled to play Northern Colorado in their Sept. 9 home opener, but the game was eventually canceled ahead of Hurricane Irma.

It was the second consecutive season Florida lost a home game because of a hurricane.

Miami at Arkansas State

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer rushes in his first start during a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami canceled its Sept. 9 trip to Arkansas State with the threat of Hurricane Irma.

Despite overtures from Arkansas State to accommodate the Hurricanes, Miami athletic director Blake James said a collective decision was made not to place the student-athletes, coaches and staff in harm's way traveling to and from the game.

The game was not rescheduled.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State

Jeff Romance Florida State interim coach Odell Haggins prepares to receive a Powerade shower from his players after the Seminoles defeated ULM 41-10 to become bowl eligible, Dec. 2, 2017 at Bobby Bowden Field Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 9, the game was canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

However, with Florida State running out of opportunities to win and preserve the nation's longest streak of winning seasons and bowl appearances, the schools agreed in November to reschedule the game for Dec. 2.

By then, Jimbo Fisher had resigned to take the Texas A&M job, leaving defensive line coach Odell Haggins to lead the team against the Warhawks. Haggins coached the Seminoles to a 41-10 win to become bowl eligible.

Georgia Tech at UCF

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images UCF players show their emotion on the sideline in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

The game, scheduled for Sept. 16 in Orlando, was canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

It was an unfortunate omission for the Knights, who were in need of a quality win against a "Power 5" opponent to prove they were worthy of consideration for the College Football Playoff. The Knights were the only undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision team at the end of the season.

The game was rescheduled for Sept. 24, 2022.

Miami at Florida State

Butch Dill/Getty Images Miami wide receiver Darrell Langham catches a pass over Florida State defensive back Tarvarus McFadden for a touchdown to give the Hurricanes a 24-20 win, Oct. 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 16, the game was moved to Oct. 7 because of the potential impact of Hurricane Irma. Since both teams had the same open weekends, the ACC opted to move the game to preserve one of its most-watched rivalry games.

As a result, Florida State had a 21-day layoff (the longest in school history) between games. The move also prompted the ACC to bump Miami's game against Georgia Tech, originally scheduled for Oct. 12, to Oct. 14.

Miami ended up snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles with a 24-20 win that came when Darrell Langham hauled in a 23-yard touchdown catch with just six seconds left.

FIU at Indiana

Florida International head coach Butch Davis points at an official during a game against Massachusetts, Sept. 15, 2018, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. The Panthers won 63-24.

FIU never made the trip to Indiana for its Sept. 16 game against the Hoosiers.

The game was canceled because of Hurricane Irma, but FIU found a replacement opponent to fill out the schedule.

Massachusetts wound up visiting Riccardo Silva Stadium on Dec. 2, giving FIU 12 regular-season games. The Panthers won 63-45 for their eighth and final win of the season.

