College football player from Miami collapses during practice, dies

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A college football player from Miami collapsed during practice and later died, Warner University said Tuesday.

Senior wide receiver Theodore Hammonds collapsed after a non-contact football drill and was rushed to a Lake Wales hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Warner University President David Hoag said in a statement released by the school.

Hoag said certified athletic trainers were on hand at the time that Hammonds collapsed and provided immediate emergency aid. He said the cause of death has not yet been determined "and it would be inappropriate to speculate regarding the cause of death at this time."

"On behalf of Warner University and our faculty, staff, coaches and trainers, we offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo's family, friends and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time," Hoag said. "We are devastated by his passing."

Hammonds had 14 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns in four games for the Royals this season. Before joining the NAIA school, Hammonds played at Miami Carol City Senior High School.

