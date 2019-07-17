FIU, FAU picked to finish second, third in C-USA

Florida International running back D'Vonte Price rushes for yardage against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Nov. 3, 2018 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. The Owls beat the Panthers 49-14.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida International and Florida Atlantic are projected to finish second and third, respectively, in the Conference USA East Division.

Marshall is the preseason pick to win the C-USA East, while North Texas is the favorite in the West Division, according to a poll conducted by members of the media.

The Panthers received nine first-place votes, while the Owls received three.

FIU returns 16 starters from last year's 9-4 season, including quarterback James Morgan, reigning C-USA newcomer of the year, and linebacker Sage Lewis, who was named C-USA preseason defensive player of the year.

The Panthers were 6-2 in C-USA play, falling to rival FAU and Marshall after a 4-0 start.

FAU stumbled to a 5-7 finish in Lane Kiffin's second season after winning a school-record 11 games, capturing the C-USA crown and crushing Akron 50-3 in the Boca Raton Bowl to cap the 2017 season.

The Owls finished 3-5 in C-USA play.

FIU and FAU join projected division winners Marshall and North Texas as the only teams to receive first-place votes.

