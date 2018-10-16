Fort Lauderdale's Nick Bosa leaving Ohio State to prepare for NFL

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa lays on the field after being injured in the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa's college football career is over.

The injured All-American intends to withdraw from school to spend time rehabilitating and training for an NFL career. He is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

No. 2 Ohio State made the announcement Tuesday.

Bosa was considered one of the top players in college football before he suffered a core muscle injury against TCU on Sept. 15. He had surgery five days later, with no timetable set for a return.

Coach Urban Meyer said he understands the decision.

"I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter," Meyer said.

Bosa was a four-year starter at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. He had 14 tackles and four sacks in three games for the Buckeyes this season.

His brother, Joey Bosa, also played football at Ohio State and became the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. His father, John Bosa, was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 1987.

