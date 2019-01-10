Former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow is engaged

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tim Tebow is getting married.

The former NFL and University of Florida quarterback announced his engagement Thursday to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on Instagram.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow wrote. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Tebow, who led the Gators to a pair of national championships and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, has been working for ESPN's SEC Network while playing minor league baseball for the New York Mets organization.

The 31-year-old former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback began dating the 23-year-old model during her reign as Miss Universe 2017.



