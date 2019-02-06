Gators Football

Follow Gators on national signing day

Dan Mullen looks to build off 10-3 debut season

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches the action during the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Oct. 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen won the offseason in the state of Florida and was doing more of the same Wednesday.

Fresh off a 10-3 season that culminated with a 41-15 romp of Michigan in the Peach Bowl, the second-year Gators head coach was scooping up more highly-rated recruits to Gainesville.

Here's a look at the recruits who signed national letters of intent Wednesday:

