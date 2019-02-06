Follow Gators on national signing day

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches the action during the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Oct. 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen won the offseason in the state of Florida and was doing more of the same Wednesday.

Fresh off a 10-3 season that culminated with a 41-15 romp of Michigan in the Peach Bowl, the second-year Gators head coach was scooping up more highly-rated recruits to Gainesville.

Here's a look at the recruits who signed national letters of intent Wednesday:

Welcome to the Florida Family @diwunblack! Excited you're a Gator! pic.twitter.com/w0nYuKhyNM — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) February 6, 2019

Welcome to the Florida Family @king_hendi!! Excited to get you in The Swamp. #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/cRzXXzIHkk — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) February 6, 2019

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.