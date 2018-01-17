Stricklin to serve on College Football Playoff selection committee

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin will serve a three-year term on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, announced Wednesday that Stricklin will serve as one of the six new members of the selection committee.

Stricklin came to Florida in 2016 after previously serving in the same role at Mississippi State since 2010. He recently hired Dan Mullen to become head coach at Florida. Mullen coached the Bulldogs during Stricklin's tenure at Mississippi State.

Also new to the selection committee are Arizona sports columnist Paola Boivin, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, former Arkansas, Clemson and Rice head coach Ken Hatfield, former Southern California defensive back Ronnie Lott and Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury. They will each begin a three-year term this spring.

The selection committee determines which four teams earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Should the Gators be in the running for the College Football Playoff, Stricklin would have to recuse himself.

The Gators have won three national championships in football, but none in the playoff era.

