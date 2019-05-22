Gators, Seminoles extend Thanksgiving weekend rivalry through 2022

Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland in the first half of Florida's 41-14 win, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida and Florida State will continue to meet on the football field during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The schools have signed a four-year extension that will keep the game in its traditional Thanksgiving weekend slot through at least 2022.

Florida and Florida State have played on the holiday weekend 32 times, including every year since 2005.

The in-state rivalry will be played in Gainesville on Nov. 30, 2019, and Nov. 27, 2021. The Seminoles will host the Gators in Tallahassee on Nov. 28, 2020, and Nov. 26, 2022.

Florida leads the all-time series 35-26-2, but the Seminoles have won seven of the last nine games.

The game has been the regular-season finale for both teams since 1977, except for 2001 and 2017 because of rescheduled opponents.

Florida snapped a five-game losing streak to FSU with a 41-14 win in Tallahassee last year.

The teams will meet Nov. 30 in Gainesville, where the Seminoles have won a school-record four in a row.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.