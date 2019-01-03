Hollywood's Marquise Brown leaving Oklahoma to enter NFL draft

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown speaks to Local 10 News during media day for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Oklahoma's leading receiver is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Marquise Brown announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

"Forever a Sooner!" he tweeted.

Brown, who played high school football at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, finished his junior season with 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Hollywood product was, uncharacteristically, held without a catch during Oklahoma's 45-34 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. He finishes his career with 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sooners.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Oklahoma's Marquise Brown drops a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the One Orange Bowl, Dec. 29, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Brown is the cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

