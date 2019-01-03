Hollywood's Marquise Brown leaving Oklahoma to enter NFL draft

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Oklahoma's leading receiver is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.
Marquise Brown announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.
"Forever a Sooner!" he tweeted.
Forever a Sooner ! #CALLGOD pic.twitter.com/r704vHoARS — Marquise Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) January 2, 2019
Brown, who played high school football at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, finished his junior season with 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Hollywood product was, uncharacteristically, held without a catch during Oklahoma's 45-34 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. He finishes his career with 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sooners.
Brown is the cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
