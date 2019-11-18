Brevin Jordan named semifinalist for John Mackey Award

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan eludes Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Armani Chatman during the second half of a game at Hard Rock Stadium, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Brevin Jordan is a semifinalist for the award honoring the top tight end in college football.

The sophomore for the Miami Hurricanes on Monday was named one of the eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award.

Jordan has 35 catches for a team-high 495 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a career-high 136 yards in a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech last month.

In just two seasons, Jordan has amassed 782 receiving yards on 67 catches for six touchdowns.

He is the only Mackey Award semifinalist from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The other semifinalists are Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant, Washington's Hunter Bryant, Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, Iowa State's Charlie Kolar, Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam, Stanford's Colby Parkinson and Western Michigan's Giovanni Ricci.

The winner will be announced Dec. 11.

