Brevin Jordon, pair of linebackers named to All-ACC preseason team

Miami tight end Brevin Jordan and linebackers Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman (left to right) have been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference preseason team.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A trio of Miami Hurricanes were named to the 2019 All-Atlantic Coast Conference preseason team Monday.

Sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan and senior linebackers Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman were selected by a panel of 173 media members credentialed for last week's ACC football kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan earned second-team All-ACC honors as a freshman last season, catching 32 passes for 287 yards and four scores in 11 starts. He is a preseason candidate for the Mackey Award, presented to the top college tight end.

Pinckney, Quarterman and fellow linebacker Zach McCloud have started together since they were freshmen. Pinckney ranked third on the team in total tackles last season. The Jacksonville native also had 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Quarterman, who is also from Jacksonville, has started every game of his college career and ranked second on the team with 82 tackles last season. He also had a career-best 14 tackles for loss, including six sacks.

Pinckney and Quarterman are both preseason candidates for the Dick Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

Only Clemson and Syracuse had more preseason selections than the Hurricanes.

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was the top vote-getter among defensive players.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the ACC preseason player of the year.

2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

Special Teams

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)



ACC Player of the Year

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (127)

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (24)

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College (15)

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia (6)

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (1)

(Total votes in parenthesis)

