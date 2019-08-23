'Miami's gonna shock the world:' Calais Campbell predicts upset vs. Gators

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell warms up before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was happy to be back in South Florida for Thursday night's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

The former University of Miami product was on the losing end of a 22-7 decision at Hard Rock Stadium, which the Hurricanes have called home since the 2008 season.

Although Campbell played for the Hurricanes just before they moved out of the old Orange Bowl, he still has fond recollections of playing in front of the South Florida faithful.

Campbell played for the Hurricanes from 2005-07, recording 129 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. He left school after his junior season and became a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008.

"I have a lot of great memories here," Campbell said. "I never had a chance to play at this stadium, but just playing, like, you know, that 7 p.m., 8 p.m. game, you know, when this weather was perfect, it just reminded me of my college days."

Speaking of college football, Campbell also had a bold claim about his school's season opener Saturday against the No. 8 Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

"I feel like Miami's gonna shock the world," he said. "Nobody's giving us a chance, and that's why I like it."

Campbell said he got the chance to watch the Hurricanes practice while he was in town and believes first-year head coach Manny Diaz "has his boys ready."

"As long as they compete and play hard, I think good things are gonna happen," he said.

