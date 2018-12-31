Miami Hurricanes to name Manny Diaz next head coach, reports

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - It took only a few hours for the University of Miami to find it's new head coach as the school is set to name former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to the position.

Various reports say Diaz will stay at Miami, just weeks after being named the head coach at Temple.

Miami moved quickly to replace Mark Richt after his shocking announcement to retire was made public Sunday morning. Hurricanes athletic director Blake James had said UM would conduct a national search for its next coach.

However, the national search ended up being a local one as the deal was reported done by Sunday night.

After being named the Temple head coach, Diaz remained at Miami as the team prepared its eventual 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.