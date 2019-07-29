Canes QB competition tight according to TE Brevin Jordan

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The quarterback competition continues at the University of Miami.

N'Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams, and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell are battling for the starting spot.

Miami tight end Brevin Jordan was asked about competition on Sunday.

Jordan said, "The competition is tight. It's tight. I don't even know how to explain it, but it's really tight right now. They all look really good and I have a close relationship with all three of them. Just to see all three of them compete and they're more serious."

The competition has been going on since Spring practice when the NCAA approved Martell's transfer to Miami.

Jordan added, "We are running routes after practice and stuff like that. Just to see how motivated they are, all three of them, it's good to see. We needed that on our team. We needed some competition on this team and it's helped a lot."

Miami opens the season Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators in Orlando.

It will be the first game for Manny Diaz as a head coach.

