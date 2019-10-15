Canes tight end Jordan jokes about getting caught during long run

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan showed off a sense of humor Tuesday.

During Friday's win over Virginia, Jordan received a tight end screen and burst into the open field.

However, Jordan was caught from behind before reaching the end zone.

He said Tuesday, the jokes have been nonstop from his teammates and coaches.

Jordan said, "When it was called, I was pretty tired... I got hawked from the back. I apologize to the whole media and everybody that watched that play. I will not get hawked again, via Brevin Jordan."

Jordan said offensive coordinator Dan Enos let him have it as well, "I've heard it every day. Literally, coach Enos. I've heard it from Coach Enos. I've heard it every day. 'You got caught, You're looking a little slow.'"

Jordan said it won't happen again.

Miami hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.