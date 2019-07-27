Canes use Indoor Facility in first fall practice

Manny Diaz talks to reporters after the Canes first Fall practice

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - It didn't take long for the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility to pay off for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Canes invited fans to their first Fall practice on Friday evening.

Within the first hour, the lightning alarm sent the Canes scammpering inside.

However, thanks to their new facility, Miami was able to continue practice.

Manny Diaz said, "That's something that could actually happen in a game. We were fortunate to get back outside."

Diaz said his team is physically in shape, but he's concerned with sharpening the team's mental approach.

The Canes have less than a month to get ready to play the University of Florida.

The Canes and Gators open the season on Aug. 24 in Orlando.

Miami with a nationally-televised game to help kick off the 150th season of college football.

The Canes have two more practices in Coral Gables this weekend.

