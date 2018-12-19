Diaz balancing bowl preps with Hurricanes and new job at Temple

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - It's a busy time for Manny Diaz.

He is juggling his job as defensive coordinator for the University of Miami, with preparing to take over as the head coach at Temple.

Diaz was in Coral Gables on Tuesday, helping the Hurricanes prepare for take on Wisconsin at the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

"Mark (Richt) and I and (athletic director) Blake James and I had very honest conversations," Diaz said. "We're not just -- our relationship extends far beyond professional. We have a personal relationship. Part of that is factored in. At the same time, everybody in this profession has individual goals."

Diaz has made it clear that he aspired to be a head coach. He said the timing was right to take the job.

As for the overlapping jobs, Diaz said the urgent matter is winning bowl games for both Miami and Temple.

"None of that to me trumps, for both staffs and both places, making sure that their universities finish their seasons with a bowl victory," he said.

Miami faced Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl last season and lost 34-24.

