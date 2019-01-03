Diaz hires Blake Baker as defensive coordinator per reports

Manny Diaz is introduced as head football coach at the University of Miami, Jan. 2, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz is continuing to build his staff after taking over as the University of Miami's head coach.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday night, Diaz has hired Louisana Tech's Blake Baker to be defensive coordinator.

Baker and Diaz worked together at Louisiana Tech.

When Diaz went to Mississippi State, Baker took his job.

The Canes have not formally announced the hiring of the 32-year-old.

Diaz also said on Wednesday that he has narrowed his search for an offensive coordinator to three candidates.

