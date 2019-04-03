Enos: Hurricanes quarterbacks not 'near championship level'

Tate Martell on the field at Hurricanes spring practice.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks have plenty of room to grow, according to their offensive coordinator.

Dan Enos was asked to evaluate the play of Tate Martell, Jarren Williams and N'Kosi Perry.

"Not near where we need to be," he said Tuesday. "Not near at a championship level, but certainly making some strides in some areas. Not even close to where we need to be at this time."

Enos said he's not concerned, but their growth is part of the process.

He said the quarterbacks need to learn the offense and how to identify defenses.

Miami has its first scrimmage Saturday.

Enos said he evaluates every day like a scrimmage.

The Hurricanes open the season against the Florida Gators in Orlando on Aug. 24.

