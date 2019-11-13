Evidence Njoku intends to enter transfer portal

Miami tight end Evidence Njoku carries off Nicholas Ducheine as they celebrate after the Hurricanes defeated Louisville 52-27, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes tight end Evidence Njoku has decided to transfer.

The wide receiver-turned-tight end announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

"After deep thought and discussion I have decided to enter the transfer portal to furthermore continue my athletic and academic career," his tweet said.

Njoku moved from receiver to tight end this season but only played in one game thus far. He was buried on the depth chart behind starter Brevin Jordan and backups Will Mallory and Michael Irving II.

The redshirt sophomore from New Jersey leaves Miami having made one career catch for 11 yards in last year's game against Pittsburgh.

Njoku is the younger brother of former Hurricanes tight end and NFL first-round draft pick David Njoku, who is currently with the Cleveland Browns.

