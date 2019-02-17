Ex-Hurricanes star Mark Walton arrested after fight with woman, police say

Mark Walton, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, was arrested on Friday.

MIAMI - Former Miami Hurricanes football star Mark Walton was arrested Friday after police said an argument with a woman turned physical at a Miami parking garage.

Mark Walton, 21, who now plays for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, faces a charge of battery.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said Walton and the woman began arguing around 4:30 p.m. because Walton was blocking the entrance to the parking garage in the unit block of Southeast Fifth Street.

The woman attempted to record Walton using her mobile phone, but Walton grabbed the phone, causing a brief struggle as the woman tried to get it back, Fallat said.

Walton and the woman had minor scratches, Fallat said.

The running back has a history of legal troubles. In 2016, Walton was accused of driving while under the influence and impersonating a police officer. He was briefly suspended from the Hurricanes, but he was later cleared of the charges.

Walton was released on bond early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.