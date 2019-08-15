Florida, Miami in talks for home-and-home series?

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defenders during their last meeting, Sept. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - When Florida and Miami take the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Aug. 24, it will be the last scheduled meeting between the once-annual rivals.

But it may not be the last time these two teams face each other.

According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, the schools are in discussions about a home-and-home series.

The Gators and Hurricanes have filled their non-conference schedules for 2020, but both have one opening in 2021. They have two available openings in 2022.

Requests from both schools seeking comment about the report haven't been returned.

Miami and Florida played annually from 1944 until 1987, but the schools have only met six times since.

The Hurricanes won the last meeting, 21-16, at home in 2013.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-26 and has won seven of the last eight meetings dating to 1986.

Florida discontinued the rivalry on an annual basis after the 1987 season.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.