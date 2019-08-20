Florida, Miami to play home-and-home series in 2024, 2025

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defenders during their last meeting, Sept. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Saturday night's game between Florida and Miami won't be the last meeting between these one-time annual rivals.

The schools announced Tuesday that the Gators and Hurricanes will play a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2025.

Miami will travel to Gainesville on Aug. 31, 2024, and host the Gators on Sept. 20, 2025.

"The Hurricanes and Gators have a long history as in-state gridiron rivals, and we're excited to add a new chapter to the series," Miami athletic director Blake James said. "This is not only a game that both fan bases want to see, but a game that football fans across the Sunshine State and across the nation are eager to see as well."

Miami played annually from 1944 until 1987, but the schools have only met six times since.

The Hurricanes won the last meeting 21-16 at home in 2013.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-26 and has won seven of the last eight meetings dating to 1986.

The Gators discontinued the rivalry on an annual basis after the 1987 season.

"Florida and Miami playing periodically is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "It is a great rivalry with two storied programs and in line with our current philosophy of trying to schedule a minimum of 10 'Power Five' opponents annually."

The No. 8 Gators face Miami this Saturday at 7 p.m. in Orlando.

