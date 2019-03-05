Former Akron assistant Todd Stroud hired by Hurricanes

Todd Stroud, who spent the last seven seasons at Akron, has been hired as assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz has hired a fellow Florida State graduate to join his staff.

Diaz announced Tuesday that veteran college football coach Todd Stroud has been hired as assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

Stroud replaces Jess Simpson, who resigned to take a coaching position in the NFL.

"We are excited to welcome Todd to 'The U,'" Diaz said in a statement. "As we have built this staff, we have emphasized continuity on the defensive side of the ball. Todd is a high-energy teacher and motivator whose defensive philosophy aligns perfectly with ours. He knows exactly what a Miami defense looks like up front -- from the weight room to the film room to the playing field."

Stroud has coached at nine schools in his 33-year coaching career, most recently at Akron. He spent the last seven seasons with the Zips, including 2018 as associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

He has also coached at Auburn, Colorado State, North Carolina State and Florida State, his alma mater.

"Todd's varied background as a head coach, coordinator, position coach, strength coach and recruiter also gives him a unique, overarching perspective," Diaz said. "We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge, experience and character join our program."

Stroud played nose guard for the Seminoles under former legendary head coach Bobby Bowden from 1983-85 and was team captain his senior season.

Diaz also graduated from Florida State.

