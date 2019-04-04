Former 'Canes player Mark Walton arrested for third time this year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Former Miami Hurricanes player Mark Walton has been arrested for a third time following an incident in which police pulled him over for traffic violations.

He posted bail shortly after he surrendered Thursday and has since been released from jail.

Walton was stopped March 12 in north Miami-Dade County for speeding and weaving through traffic.

After first complying with orders to get onto the ground, Walton got up and ran away, authorities said.

The ex-University of Miami running back was shot with a Taser when an officer caught up with him on foot, but continued to run after dislodging the stun gun's prongs.

Upon a search of Walton's rented BMW, officers found 14 grams of marijuana, a rifle and multiple fully loaded ammunition clips, authorities said.

Walton turned himself in to authorities Thursday on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

The arrest is Walton's third in the last three months, having most recently been charged in February with misdemeanor battery in connection with a fight with a neighbor in his Brickell condominium building. He was arrested in January for marijuana possession.

A Miami native, Walton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 after an injury-plagued season in which he ran for just 428 yards for the Hurricanes.

