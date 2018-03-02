Former Falcons assistant Jess Simpson joins Miami coaching staff

Atlanta Falcons assistant coach Jess Simpson is joining the University of Miami as defensive line coach for the Hurricanes.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Former Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant Jess Simpson has joined University of Miami head coach Mark Richt's coaching staff.

The school announced Simpson's hiring Friday.

Simpson joins the Hurricanes after spending the 2017 season with the Falcons. He was previously the defensive line coach and assistant head coach at Georgia State in 2016.

"We are excited to welcome Jess to our Miami family," Richt said in a statement. "He has proven to be a great leader of men, and he brings a high level of energy, enthusiasm and expertise to our coaching staff."

Simpson is also a seasoned high school coach in Georgia, winning seven state titles and appearing in 10 consecutive state finals. He compiled a 164-12 record in 12 seasons at Buford High School. His team also set the Georgia high school record with a 47-game winning streak from 2001-04.

"On every front, we are really excited," Simpson said. "This is really turning the page and starting a new chapter for me and my family. Ultimately, it was about the people, and certainly this decision -- to work for Mark Richt, and having this opportunity at Miami in the defensive line room -- was too good to pass up."

Simpson, who played at Auburn, praised the group of players he'll be working with this fall.

"We have some super talented kids in our room, incredible kids coming to join us this fall, and then even more in the future," he said. "We have something special going on, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Simpson replaces Craig Kuligowski, who left to take a job under Nick Saban at Alabama.

