Former Kansas State star hired as Hurricanes running backs coach

New Miami Hurricanes running backs coach Eric Hickson left Kansas State as the school's all-time leading rusher.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz has added two new members to his coaching staff.

Miami's first-year head coach on Saturday announced the hires of former Kansas State running back Eric Hickson and former NFL assistant coach Butch Barry.

Hickson will coach running backs and Barry will coach the offensive line.

"We're excited to welcome Eric and Butch to the Miami family," Diaz said. "Both men are outstanding teachers with diverse coaching backgrounds, and I'm confident they will be tremendous assets to our offensive staff."

Hickson, who is from Fort Lauderdale, spent last season coaching running backs at his alma mater. Hickson left school as the all-time leading rusher for the Wildcats with 2,537 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Barry spent the past four seasons as assistant offensive line coach for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He previously coached at Central Michigan when new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos was there.

