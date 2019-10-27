Game between Hurricanes, Seminoles set for 3:30 p.m. on Local 10

The Miami Hurricanes have won two in a row in their rivalry game against Florida State. The game will be televised at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Local 10.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The rivalry game between Florida State and Miami will air at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday on Local 10.

Florida State and Miami enter the game with identical overall records after coming off wins against Syracuse and Pittsburgh, respectively.

The Seminoles (4-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) crushed Syracuse 35-17 behind running back Cam Akers' four touchdowns, while the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3 ACC) rallied for a late touchdown to beat the Panthers 16-12.

Both teams are in need of a win to reassure restless fans that their programs are trending in the right direction.

FSU is just 9-11 since head coach Willie Taggart took over for Jimbo Fisher last year. The Seminoles suffered through their first losing season since 1976 and missed a bowl for the first time since 1981.

Meanwhile, first-year Miami head coach Manny Diaz has his team playing .500 football with just four games remaining, one year removed from a 7-6 record.

The Hurricanes have won two in a row in the rivalry, including a 24-20 victory in Tallahassee in 2017, after losing seven straight from 2010-16. Miami had to battle back from a 27-7 deficit in the third quarter of last year's game to outlast FSU 28-27 for its first home win in the rivalry since 2004.

Diaz grew up in Miami but graduated from FSU and got his coaching start as a volunteer assistant under the legendary Bobby Bowden.

Florida State is 10-5 against Miami since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004.

