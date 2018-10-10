Hurricanes' Gerald Willis III added to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Gerald Willis III celebrates after recording a tackle for loss during Miami's 28-27 win against the Florida State Seminoles, Oct. 6, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Gerald Willis III has been added to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Willis was among 10 players added to the watch list Wednesday.

The redshirt senior is tied for second in the nation and ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 2.1 tackles for loss per game.

Willis has started all six games for No. 16 Miami (5-1, 2-0 ACC) after missing all of the 2017 season.

Willis had five tackles, including two for loss, in Miami's 28-27 comeback win against rival Florida State last weekend. He was named Outland Trophy national defensive player for the month of September last week.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

