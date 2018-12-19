Here's who signed with Hurricanes during early signing period

University of Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team onto the field before the start of a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Sept. 27, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The first day of the early signing period began Wednesday.

Miami head coach Mark Richt is hoping consistency on the defensive side of the football will help the Hurricanes with recruiting.

The Hurricanes are losing defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who is leaving to take over at Temple. Richt promoted safeties coach Ephraim Banda and outside linebackers coach Jonathan Patke to fill the void as co-defensive coordinators.

Miami's defense was among the best in the nation, but the offense struggled as Richt juggled between quarterbacks Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry throughout the season. The Hurricanes won their last two games to finish the regular season 7-5 after dropping four in a row. They'll face Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl later this month.

Here's a look at the recruits who have signed national letters of intent with the Hurricanes

A bully is making his way from the Big 🍎 to the 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣. #WelcomeToTheU, @RealBliss52! pic.twitter.com/pH9WvksYJK — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.