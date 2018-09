ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Malik Rosier #12 of the Miami Hurricanes is sacked by Rashard Lawrence #90 of the LSU Tigers in the first quarter of The AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes took a big dip in the polls.

Following Miami's 33-17 loss to LSU, the Canes have fallen to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

Miami started the season ranked No. 8.

Alabama was ranked No.1 in the AP. They were followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

UCF was ranked No. 19 and the Gators moved into the top 25 at No. 25.

