Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt defends playcalling

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt is not willing to blame the playcalling for the team's struggles.

Richt addressed reporters ahead of the team's homecoming game on Saturday against Duke.

Richt said, "There's nothing wrong with the plays being called quite frankly. What's wrong is we haven't executed well enough."

Miami has struggled in back-to-back road games at Virginia and Boston College.

The Canes switched out N'Ksoi Perry for Malik Rosier at quarterback.

Rosier, a senior, has not been able to jumpstart the offense.

Richt said, "The bottom line is if we looked at the tape and said these plays got no chance of success than I would agree. The plays have a chance for success if everybody does what they're supposed to do."

The Canes record is 5-3 on the season.

Miami is 2-2 in the ACC.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.