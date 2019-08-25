Hurricanes introduce new-look 'turnover chain' against Gators

This Cuban link gold chain and "305" charm is Miami's new "turnover chain."

ORLANDO, Fla. - Miami has itself a new "turnover chain."

The Hurricanes debuted the new-look Cuban link gold necklace in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against No. 8 Florida.

Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks fumbled the football at Miami's 9-yard line and defensive end Scott Patchan recovered, becoming the first Hurricane to don the bling this season.

The "305" charm weights 500 grams and is complete with more than 2,000 white sapphire stones.

Team spokesman Camron Ghorbi said it took about three months to complete.

