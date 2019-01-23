Hurricanes land DT Chigozie Nnoruka in transfer portal

Manny Diaz holds a University of Miami Hurricanes jersey after being introduced as the next football coach while mascot Sebastian the Ibis flashes "The U" sign and athletic director Blake James poses for a photograph, Jan. 2, 2019, in Coral…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz continues to take advantage of the NCAA's transfer portal.

The Hurricanes added former UCLA defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka on Tuesday night.

Nnoruka is on schedule to graduate in March and will be able to use his final season of eligiblity at Miami.

The Hurricanes have already added a quarterback and a safety via the transfer portal.

Nnoruka confirmed his decision on Twitter, writing, "Blessed to announce I'm officially a Cane #TNM."

Blessed to announce I’m officially Cane 🙌🏾 #TNM — Chigozie Nnoruka (@_GOZZILA_) January 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.