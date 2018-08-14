Hurricanes lose offensive lineman George Brown Jr. to injury

The Miami Hurricanes run out to practice in the rain.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have lost another offensive player to injury.

Offensive lineman George Brown Jr. injured his medial collateral ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery this week, team spokesman Camron Ghorbi announced Tuesday.

Brown joins teammate and tight end Michael Irvin II on the injury list. Irvin injured his right knee last week and will miss the majority of the 2018 season.

The injury will likely keep him out for Miami's season opener against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Brown transferred to Miami from LSU in 2016 and was forced to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules.

Brown played in three games last season as a backup.



