'Canes name Jarren Williams starting quarterback for week 1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have named Jarren Williams as the team's starting quarterback for week one of the season.

'Canes head coach Manny Diaz made the announcement Monday, selecting the redshirt freshman Williams over sophomores N'Kosi Perry and Tate Martell.

Williams will be under center when Miami opens the season Aug. 24 vs. Florida in Orlando.

"All three guys showed tremendous improvement and development, which is a credit to their hard work and the work of Dan Enos and his offensive staff," Diaz said. "We believe we can win with all three guys, however, we feel like Jarren has the greatest upside due to his passing ability, his instincts and his determination."

Williams played in one game during his true freshman season after being a four-star recruit out of high school in Georgia.

"Being able to go out there and get meaningful reps with the 1s and really get the speed of the game down and get chemistry together is so important." said Williams. "I feel like it is night and day if you watched from the spring until now. I feel like I have gotten a lot better, but my goal is perfection and I am still striving for that."

The job was considered Martell's to lose heading into the summer after being a highly-touted transfer from Ohio State.

