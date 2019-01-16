Hurricanes open home ACC slate vs. Virginia Tech, travel to FSU in November

Quarterback N'Kosi Perry and the Hurricanes will try to make it three in a row against Florida State on Nov. 2.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will open Atlantic Coast Conference play on the road at North Carolina and travel to Tallahassee to face rival Florida State on the first weekend in November.

Miami begins the Manny Diaz era with five straight home games during the 2019 season, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Hurricanes will host Bethune-Cookman, Central Michigan, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on consecutive weekends between Sept. 14 and Oct. 19.

Miami will spend a Friday night under the lights for the Oct. 11 home game against Virginia.

As previously announced, the Hurricanes open the season Aug. 31 against the Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Miami will then travel to North Carolina on Sept. 7 to face the Tar Heels, led by longtime Texas head coach Mack Brown. Diaz spent three seasons with the Longhorns as defensive coordinator under Brown.

The Hurricanes will close out the 2019 schedule playing four of their last five games away from home, beginning with an Oct. 26 date at Pittsburgh. They'll return to Tallahassee on Nov. 2 looking to extend their winning streak against the Seminoles to three.

FIU will host the Hurricanes at Marlins Park for the Nov. 23 penultimate game. The Hurricanes close out the regular season Nov. 30 at Duke.

Miami's lone home game during that span is a Nov. 9 game against Louisville, led by former Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield.

2019 Miami Hurricanes Schedule

Saturday Aug. 31 vs. Florida in Orlando Saturday Sept. 7 at North Carolina Saturday Sept. 14 Bethune-Cookman Saturday Sept. 21 Central Michigan Saturday Oct. 5 Virginia Tech Friday Oct. 11 Virginia Saturday Oct. 19 Georgia Tech Saturday Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh Saturday Nov. 2 at Florida State Saturday Nov. 9 Louisville Saturday Nov. 23 vs. FIU at Marlins Park Saturday Nov. 30 at Duke

