Hurricanes picked to finish second in ACC Coastal Division

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have been picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division.

Defending national champion Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC crown for the fifth consecutive season.

The Tigers received 170 out of a possible 173 ballots to win the ACC, the conference announced Monday.

A poll of 173 media members credentialed for last week's ACC football kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, was used to predict the 2019 season.

Miami received 55 first-place votes among Coastal Division teams, second only to Virginia's 82.

Every team in the Coastal Division received at least one first-place vote.

On the opposite side, Syracuse picked up two first-place votes in the Atlantic Division.

Florida State, which finished with a losing record last season for the first time since 1976, was projected to finish third behind the Tigers and Orange.

Syracuse received two votes to win the ACC, while Virginia received the other.

The Hurricanes were picked to represent the Coastal Division in each of the previous two seasons.

Miami played in its first ACC title game in 2017 but slumped to 4-4 in ACC play last season, finishing third in the division.

The Cavaliers, who beat the Hurricanes 16-13 last year, also finished 4-4 in the ACC.

Pittsburgh won the division in 2018, but the Panthers are picked to finish fourth this year.

