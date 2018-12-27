Hurricanes punter Zach Feagles leaves team

Miami Hurricanes punter Zach Feagles punts against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 3, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NEW YORK - University of Miami Hurricanes punter Zach Feagles has decided to leave the team.

Team spokesman Camron Ghorbi made the announcement in a news release Thursday, shortly before the Hurricanes were scheduled to play Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Feagles averaged 38.7 yards on 102 punts in two seasons with the Hurricanes.

The sophomore from New Jersey is the son of former Hurricanes punter Jeff Feagles, who spent 22 seasons in the NFL.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.