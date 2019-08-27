Hurricanes QB Williams takes harsh criticism from OC in stride

Miami quarterback Jarren Williams walks off the field at Camping World Stadium after the Hurricanes lost to the Florida Gators, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams continues to show the ability to take a hit and keep going.

On Saturday, Williams was sacked 10 times by the Florida Gators.

During Monday's news conference, Williams was sacked by his offensive coordinator. Dan Enos said that the redshirt Freshman wasn't good enough in his first start.

In addition, Enos blamed Williams for half of the Gators sacks and openly criticized several aspects of the quarterback's game.

Williams was making his first career start.

Williams took it all in stride Tuesday. The quarterback said of Enos, "He's a perfectionist. If you're anything short of that, he's going to let you know. He expects perfection. We rep it. We rep it day in and day out. That's what he expects from us, that's what we need."

Even though Enos' grading is harsh, Williams said "I love that. Cause I feel it's going to make me great in the long run. "

Miami has a bye week.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a road game at North Carolina.

