Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell: 'I didn't come here to not play'

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell, who transferred from Ohio State, prepares to throw the football during a spring scrimmage, April 13, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Three Miami Hurricanes are vying for the starting quarterback job and the competition is intense.

Tate Martell transferred to Miami during the offseason.

He had to battle with the NCAA before the transfer was finally approved.

Martell said Monday he is as motivated as can be to start at his new school.

"Obviously, I just transferred here," he said. "I didn't come here to not play. I want to go out there and win the competition. It means everything to me."

Jarren Williams is a redshirt freshman. He saw game action during one game in his first season, completing one pass and rushing for a 1-yard touchdown against Savannah State.

"We're all working towards the same goal and that's to win games for this school," he said. "So, I mean, honestly, we go out there and take it one play at a time. The main thing we're working on is just getting better."

N'Kosi Perry is a redshirt sophomore. During 2018, he played in 11 games and made six starts. He finished with a 4-2 record as starting quarterback.

Perry threw for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

"I feel great about what's going on," he said. "More importantly, the team is doing much better than we were looking like in the spring."

The Hurricanes open Aug. 24 against the University of Florida. The opener will kick off the college football season and is being played in Orlando.

