Hurricanes receiver Marquez Ezzard leaving Miami 'to pursue opportunities' elsewhere

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami wide receiver Marquez Ezzard is leaving school in search of a fresh start.

"Marquez and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to pursue opportunities at another school," first-year head coach Manny Diaz said in a statement Wednesday. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

The freshman from Georgia played in just three games last season, meaning he could transfer to another Football Bowl Subdivision school, sit out a year and still have three seasons of eligibility left under the new redshirt rule.

Ezzard caught two passes in his lone season with the Hurricanes, recording a 17-yard reception against Savannah State and a 7-yard reception against FIU.

