Hurricanes running back Travis Homer preseason candidate for Doak Walker Award

Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer carries the football during the first quarter of the Orange Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers. Homer scored a 5-yard touchdown run.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami running back Travis Homer is a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award.

The junior from West Palm Beach stepped into the starting role for the final nine games of 2017 after Mark Walton suffered a season-ending injury in Miami's 24-20 win against Florida State.

Homer played in all 13 games last season, rushing for 966 yards on 163 attempts. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

The 2017 All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team selection compiled 1,203 all-purpose yards and topped 100 yards rushing on three different occasions.

A pair of Florida State running backs -- sophomore Cam Akers and senior Jacques Patrick -- and Florida Atlantic junior Devin Singletary are also candidates.

The award is given each year to college football's top running back. No player from a Florida school has ever won it.

