Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden out for year after celebration injury

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Bubba Bolden's season is over.

The Hurricanes safety intercepted a pass against Florida State with 13 minutes left in the third quarter of Saturday's 27-10 win.

During the celebration, Bolden jumped up and knocked into a teammate.

When he landed, it was clear that Bolden was in pain.

He limped over the sideline, where he received the "turnover chain."

Miami head coach Manny Diaz confirmed that Bolden is out for the year following the injury.

Miami (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Bolden is a redshirt sophomore.

