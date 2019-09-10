Hurricanes see signs of improvement despite slow start

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 07, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes see signs of improvement despite a slow start to their season.

Miami dropped a game to the Florida Gators in Orlando and lost at North Carolina, falling to 0-2 for the first time since 1978.

"When we really sat down and watched film, from Game 1 to Game 2, I mean it was a huge difference," Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan said. "The O-line looked a lot better. Jarren (Williams) looked a lot more poised. I mean, you guys seen the numbers he put up. Just overall, as an offense we're slowly getting better. I mean, we didn't win the game and all, but as an offense it was a positive for us. If we clean it up, man, we could be a pretty good team."

The positive attitude also has spread to the defensive side of the ball.

"We need to establish ourselves that we're not quitting as a team," defensive lineman Scott Patchan said. "We saw that. We lost two close games now. I think we just need to carry it over. We need to execute. We need to finish. We need to learn how to finish as a team."

The Hurricanes (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have yet to play a home game.

That changes Saturday when Miami hosts Bethune-Cookman.

It's a stretch of five straight games at Hard Rock Stadium for the 'Canes that includes Central Michigan, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

The 'Canes kick off Saturday at 4 p.m.

