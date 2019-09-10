Hurricanes see signs of improvement despite slow start

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes see signs of improvement despite a slow start to their season.
Miami dropped a game to the Florida Gators in Orlando and lost at North Carolina, falling to 0-2 for the first time since 1978.
"When we really sat down and watched film, from Game 1 to Game 2, I mean it was a huge difference," Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan said. "The O-line looked a lot better. Jarren (Williams) looked a lot more poised. I mean, you guys seen the numbers he put up. Just overall, as an offense we're slowly getting better. I mean, we didn't win the game and all, but as an offense it was a positive for us. If we clean it up, man, we could be a pretty good team."
The positive attitude also has spread to the defensive side of the ball.
"We need to establish ourselves that we're not quitting as a team," defensive lineman Scott Patchan said. "We saw that. We lost two close games now. I think we just need to carry it over. We need to execute. We need to finish. We need to learn how to finish as a team."
The Hurricanes (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have yet to play a home game.
That changes Saturday when Miami hosts Bethune-Cookman.
It's a stretch of five straight games at Hard Rock Stadium for the 'Canes that includes Central Michigan, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
The 'Canes kick off Saturday at 4 p.m.
