Hurricanes starting QB unsettled following scrimmage

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell, who transferred from Ohio State, prepares to throw the football during a spring scrimmage, April 13, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes don't have a starting quarterback yet.

The Canes held a scrimmage that was closed to the media on Sunday.

After, head coach Manny Diaz released a series of quotes.

Among them, Diaz said of the quarterback play, "Collectively, I was pleased. We rotated the three guys with the ones and twos evenly. Combined they completed 71 percent of their passes, which is encouraging. All three guys led a touchdown drive, which was encouraging to me. The battle rages on."

N'Kosi Perry is battling transfer Tate Martell and Jarren Williams for the starting job.

Miami faces the University of Florida on Aug. 24 in Orlando.

The Canes open the season just outside of the top 25.

The Gators are ranked in the top 10.

