Hurricanes tight end Michael Irvin II out 4 months with knee injury

Miami tight end Michael Irvin II (87), running back Trayone Gray (32) and tight end Christopher Herndon IV (23) walk off the field after losing to Pittsburgh, Nov. 24, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh upset No. 2 Miami, 24-14.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami tight end Michael Irvin II will be sidelined for most of the upcoming season with an injury.

Irvin injured his medial collateral ligament in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for four months, team spokesman Camron Ghorbi announced Wednesday.

Ghorbi said Irvin will undergo surgery this week at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Irvin is the son of former Hurricanes wide receiver Michael Irvin, who helped Miami win a national title in 1987. He went on to star for the Dallas Cowboys when they won three Super Bowls in four seasons.

The younger Irvin played in 12 games last season, catching nine passes for 78 yards.

There is a chance that Irvin could redshirt this season while he recovers from his injury and still play in a bowl game for the Hurricanes. That's because of the NCAA's new redshirt rule that allows redshirt players to participate in up to four games without losing their eligibility.



