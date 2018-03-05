Hurricanes to play spring game at Hard Rock Stadium for first time since 2014

The Miami Hurricanes take the field at Hard Rock Stadium before the 2017 Orange Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami will hold its spring football game April 14 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami announced its spring practice schedule Monday, which includes the return of the intrasquad game.

The Hurricanes didn't play a spring game last year because of renovations to their home stadium, which is shared with the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Instead of playing a traditional spring game in 2017, the Hurricanes held a public scrimmage at head coach Mark Richt's alma mater, Boca Raton Community High School.

This will be the first spring game played at Miami's home stadium since 2014, when Al Golden was still the coach. The Hurricanes played their 2015 and 2016 spring games at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami finished the 2017 season with a 10-3 record, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division for the first time in school history. The Hurricanes also played in their first Orange Bowl since the 2003 season.

The spring game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Admission and parking to the game are free. More information will be released in the coming weeks.

