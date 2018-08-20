Hurricanes to wear uniforms made from marine plastic waste against LSU

The Hurricanes will wear the uniforms against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will open its football season wearing uniforms made from marine plastic waste.

When the eighth-ranked Hurricanes begin play against No. 25 LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2, they'll do so wearing environmentally conscious uniforms custom-made by Adidas.

The uniforms, unveiled Monday, are the first of their kind -- "the first-ever football uniforms featuring repurposed and upcycled materials," created in partnership with Parley for the Oceans.

Miami's orange jerseys will have accents that are an ode to the cause to end plastic pollution of the oceans. The jersey sleeve caps and stripes on the pants will feature a wave print.

"Our players and staff are excited to wear the new Adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener," head coach Mark Richt said. "We're also excited that Adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world. Community service has always been an integral part of our football program, and this partnership with Adidas and Parley helps us continue those efforts."

The Miami x Parley A1 uniforms will be auctioned off beginning Aug. 27, with the proceeds going to the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to fund educational research.

