The Hurricanes played football with kids at the Boys & Girls Club

MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes continue trying to make an impact in the community.

On Thursday, a group of Canes went to the Boys & Girls Club of Miami.

They hung out with the kids, playing football and basketball.

This is one of several offseason visits in the community for Manny Diaz's team.

The Canes will get back to Fall Practice and start focusing on the Florida Gators.

UM opens the season against UF on Aug. 24 in Orlando.

